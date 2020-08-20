THURSDAY, August 20, 2020 | 5 p.m.

Get your favorite cocktail ready for a fun, interactive happy hour fundraising event!

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Prize Drawings

Entertainment

Live Auction Fund-A-Need for seniors

Hear firsthand from at-risk seniors about the direct impact COVID-19 continues to have on the lives

Let’s raise our glasses and join together across our virtual community to support San Diego seniors!

Sips for Seniors is a FREE event open to all!

REGISTER TO WIN

All guests will be automatically entered into a prize drawing:

- One-night stay at the Manchester Grand Hyatt

- 4 guest passes to the Museum of Contemporary Art

The winner will be announced LIVE during the virtual happy hour.

REGISTER & GIVE

Make a donation with your registration, and you'll be entered into the general prize drawing listed above PLUS additional entries into more exciting prize packages! Click REGISTER for prize package details!

VIRTUAL PARTY IN A BOX

We created a special kit that includes everything you'll need for our Sips for Seniors event. Click below to download the Sips for Seniors Virtual Party in a Box

Event Contact Kimberly Jenks | kimberly.jenks@servingseniors.org | 619-487-0702

Thank You to Our Sponsors

PLATINUM SPONSORS





GOLD SPONSORS





MEDIA SPONSOR

BRONZE SPONSORS













TABLE SPONSORS